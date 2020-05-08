|
|
Bette Fair
Bette Fair passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1923 in Ambridge, Pa..
Bette was married to Jim Fair for almost 50 years until his passing in 1997 when she moved to Fort Myers to be close to her son and his family. Bette and Jim were successful owners of several businesses in retail and real estate. Bette and Jim enjoyed many years of retirement on Lake Chatuge in Hiawassee Ga.prior to Jim's death. Bette was a world traveler and especially enjoyed cruising. Bette is survived by her son, Bruce Fair and his wife Lorrie of Fort Myers and her granddaughter, Ally Fair of Delray Beach. She is also survived by her other grandchildren, Blaze, the Standard Poodle and Spencer, the African Gray Parrot. Mom, your missed by all but keep enjoying the party! A celebration of Bette's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Bette's name to the Humane Society Mountain Shelter in Blairsville, Ga.
Published in The News-Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020