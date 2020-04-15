|
|
Bette J. Randolph
Fort Myers - Bette J. Randolph passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 92 with her sons, Steve and Mike, by her side. She was loving, direct and liked things short and sweet and did not want us to make a big fuss. And while we could fill pages and pages with wonderful memories and stories:
Bette was born March 27, 1928 in Knoxville, TN and has been reunited with her husband, Herbert C. ("Dick") Randolph, and mother, Lena Phellis. Bette is survived by her sons Steve (wife Chris) and Mike (wife Beth); grandchildren Megan, Wesley, Lynsey, Peyton, and Colton; and three great grandchildren.
She will be truly missed and the Randolph family would like to thank all of our friends who have reached out to us. In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church or the Lee County Humane Society.
Please visit www.harvey-engelhardt.com to leave a condolence.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020