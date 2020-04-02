|
Betty Jean (Bauman) "Becky" Bechtel
Fort Myers - Of Fort Myers, Florida (formerly of Parma, Ohio) died in her birthday month of March after turning 89 years old. As was her tradition, Betty celebrated her birthday for a full-month. She had just completed a much-anticipated two-week trip. Prior to her trip, she had a joyful visit from her Boston family, which she leaves: her grandsons, Andy, and his wife Casey; Matt, and his wife Molly; five great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Karen.
Betty also leaves her son, Corey, and his wife Nancy; her grandson, Eric, and his wife Sarah; her granddaughter, Jennifer and her husband Matt; and four more great-grandchildren.
Betty is pre-deceased (2001) by her husband Lewis Walter Bechtel, known as "Jack", and their son Richard Lewis Bechtel (2012), of Boston.
Betty grew up in Mansfield, Ohio, where she met Jack, who was the love of her life. They moved to the Cleveland area, where Betty attended the Art Institute and enjoyed a long career as a fashion buyer at The Higbee Company. Through her career, Betty made many life-long friends and had the opportunity for her and Jack to travel frequently to Europe. Betty and Jack raised their family in Parma, and spent many happy summers at their home in Vermilion, Ohio, enjoying their extended family and many friends on the shore of Lake Erie.
The family is appreciative of the friends, neighbors and caregivers who were so thoughtful and caring to Betty in the last months of her life.
In keeping with the current requests and regulations, memorial services will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, Fort Myers, Florida.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020