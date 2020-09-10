Betty L. Cobb
1945 - 2020 of North Fort Myers, FL. Died September 1, 2020 She was proceeded in death by her partner of 30 years, Paula Capoferi.
Beloved sister of Robert (Cheryl) Cobb , Jerry (Sue)Cobb, Janet Kelley and Mary (Larry) Bond. Aunt of Debbie (Jason) Phipps, Mike Kelley and Sarah Bond. Also missed by her extended family James Capoferi and Donna (David) Martin.
She taught middle school physical education, science and coached softball and became a school administrator. Her team at Saint Mary's won State championship in women's softball. She loved to travel and explored the USA, Canada, Europe and Africa. She found a place among friends when she and Paula moved to Carefree.
In lieu of flowers any donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity in her name to, habitat.org
Comments and condolences to online guest book betty-lou-cobb,forevermissed.com