Betty left this world to be with her daughter, husband and family after a brief illness on April 7, 2020. Originally from Lafayette, IN, she and her husband moved all over the U.S. until the death of her husband, Bobbie Lee Perkins in 2010 then moved to Selmer, TN to live with family until the deaths of her daughter and son-in-law (Tammy and Bruce Garmon) in 2018. She moved back to Florida to be with her daughters (Lynn Madden and Tina Chandler) and family. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, niece Linda Mintz and many other relatives. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Corinth Military Cemetery in Corinth, MS.
