Beverly Ann Murphy
Fort Myers - Beverly Ann Murphy, 85, a Fort Myers, FL resident since 1985, formerly of Southgate, MI passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. She was born June 25, 1934 in Michigan to John and Margaret Close, now deceased.
Beverly was a loving wife to Murph, amazing mother and incredible grandmother to 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her kindness and sense of humor was felt by all those who met her. She was a woman of a 1000 songs and quick to jump up & dance. Beverly enjoyed spending her days outside in Florida gardening, playing with her grandchildren and drinking black coffee!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice in 2011; daughter-in-law, Diana Cann in 2016; as well as three step-children, Daniel, Timothy and Martin Murphy.
Beverly is survived by her three loving children, Larry Cann of FL, Pamela Dobson of FL and Kellie Jacoby (Brandon) of FL; 3 step-children, Maureen Montgomery (Michael) of MI, Mary Thero (Douglas) of MI and Kathleen Smith (Sherman) of WA; one sister, Dorothy Stockinger of MI; 14 grandchildren, Arron, Amber, Jessica, Ammon, Derek, Jenny, Jake, Jillian, Michelle, Danny, Sean, Steven, Chris and Jennifer; seven great grandchildren, James, Jolie, Jayde, Jemma, Josh, Gus and Destiny; as well as many extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church, 8260 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019