Beverly J. (Hoffman) Prus
Fort Myers - A graveside service for Beverly J. (Hoffman) Prus, 93, who passed away April 1, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18th at the Canfield Cemetery in Canfield, Ohio. The Reverend Vernon Shepherd will lead the service and arrangements are being made through the Lane Funeral Homes of Austintown and Canfield, Ohio. Family and friends may view the obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com
Published in The News-Press on June 9, 2019