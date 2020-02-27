|
|
Beverly Meisel
Cape Coral - Beverly Meisel was born in Sharon, PA on November 14, 1927. She was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Sharon and Pittsburgh, PA.
She then moved to Cape Coral, FL with her family in 1969.She was employed by Caloosa Middle School and Edison Community College. She spent her later years playing bridge. Her only regret was finishing first at bridge since - "You can only go down from there."
She was pre-deceased by her husband Norman, son Jay, parents Sara and Louis Greenberger, and sister Lois Volk Ackerman.
She is survived by her biggest fans - her son Dean Meisel, daughter-in-law Jackie, and granddaughters Emma, Samantha, Casey and Sarah.She was a member of Temple Beth Shalom in Cape Coral.
She is an inspiration to her family and has left an enduring impression on our lives.
Service at Fuller Metz Funeral Home, 3740 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral at 12 noon on Friday, March 6th. Interment will be at Fort Myers City Cemetery following the service.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020