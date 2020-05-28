Bill Houghton
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Houghton

Fort Myers - William Mahlan Houghton, Sr, better known as the Cadillac man, died Friday, May 22, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Eustis, FL, Bill was a lifelong resident of Ft Myers. He began selling Cadillacs in 1947, when he was 19, at Hough Chevrolet Cadillac in downtown Ft Myers. Bill knew everybody in town and always had a smile on his face. He sold cars to generations of local families and families that bought all their cars from Bill. (Like Coley Westbrook, who bought her very first car and her last car from Bill). The Cadillac man won many sales awards and was made a lifetime member of the Cadillac Crest Club by General Motors. Bill retired from Val Ward Cadillac at the age of 88.

He graduated from Ft Myers High, where he met the love of his life, Mary Frances, in the 10th grade. They were married for 72 years before she passed away in 2019. Bill was a family man and loved the water. He was an avid fisherman, spending many hours on his boat and in St James City where he spent lots of weekends and summers with his family.

Bill is survived by his three loving children, Martha Brookshire (David) of NY, NY, Mahlan Houghton Jr (Paula) of Ft Myers, Mark Houghton (Kim) of Ft Myers; seven grandchildren; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances; daughter, Marcia Karen Houghton; parents, Effie and Lester Houghton; brother, Lester and sister, Eleanor Bowerman.

In light of the uncertainty and social distancing no services are planned at this time.

Bill taught so many people to fish over the years, the family is asking in lieu of flowers to make a donation in Bill's name to: Captains for Clean Water at https://captainsforcleanwater.org/take-action/donate/.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
3654 Palm Beach Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33916
(239) 288-7000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved