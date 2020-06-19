Billy Clayton Carlson



Billy Clayton Carlson was born on Feb. 8, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio to Ray Stanley Carlson and Marion Horner Carlson.



He and his siblings; Ray Carlson (Kathy) and Jayne Coleman-deceased (John) grew up in Fairview Park, Ohio where he graduated from high school in 1959. He participated in - and loved - all sports. He attended Muskingum University before starting his sales career in the family appliance business. His working career took him from Ohio to New York - Nebraska - California - Tennessee and Kansas City. Sales was the perfect career for him as he was truly interested in each and every person he encountered along the way.



He never met a stranger. Retirement brought him to the Estero, FL area in the late 90's - and he loved it all -RVing, boating, motorcycles ...all the toys.



He leaves behind his wife Patricia, his sons Christopher and Craig Couture, his wonderful grandchildren that he adored - Colt, Jacquelyn, Mary and Joe and his special great-granddaughter, Jaylin. He will be missed by his adorable sidekick Molly. Throughout Bill's life journey he has made many wonderful friends whether it be business, social, or through his relationship with Friends of Bill. They have meant so much to him and we thank you all so much for your outpouring of support through these last few months. He won many battles - but in the end he lost the war. He was a true warrior.



Thanks to all the great people he encountered at Gulf Coast Hospital, Lee Rehab, JoAnne's Hospice, and Dr. LaLa's office for all their care and support.



There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled in the early fall and we will welcome all family and friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store