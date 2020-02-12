Resources
Billy Gene Tipton, 42, North Fort Myers, Fl., passed away January 26th 2020. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February. 15th, 2020 from 12 to 3:00 p.m. At Sonshine Church 12925 Palm Beach Boulevard Fort Myers Fl., 33905. Beloved Billy Gene Tipton born on December 4th, 1977. Leaves behind parents Donnie and Pamela Tipton a daughter Gracie Gene Tipton, A brother, Tylor Tipton, his wife Jessica Tipton, two nieces, a sister Tosha Tipton, two nephews, great aunts and uncles, aunts and uncles, many cousins and many friends. Billy will be greatly missed.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
