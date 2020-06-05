Bobby E. Taylor



Fort Myers - Bobby E. Taylor, 81 passed away on June 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Nora E. Wendt Taylor, brothers James Taylor and Clarence Callahan, children David E. Taylor, Victoria C. Lane, grandchildren Randall G. Lane, and Ryan A. Lane, and great grandchild Chloe H. Lane. He was preceded in death by his brother William Callahan.



Bobby was a Florida cracker born and raised in Lee County. He served in the U.S. Army. He loved to spend time in the Florida Everglades and loved reading books and western movies. He loved his family dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









