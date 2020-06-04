Bonnie Mae LincolnFort Myers - BONNIE MAE LINCOLN (Age 87), died on May 29, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL. One of six children of Leland and Erna Lincoln, Bonnie was born in Wausau, WI and raised in Anoka, MN. She graduated salutatorian from Anoka High School, earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and received Master's degrees from the University of Florida and Harvard University. Before joining the Foreign Service, she worked for the Elizabeth Kenny Foundation in Minneapolis. Working for the Department of State, Bonnie served long term assignments in many foreign countries throughout her career including: Lima, Peru; Sofia, Bulgaria; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Mexico City, Mexico; Bogota, Columbia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Port of Spain, Trinidad; Monrovia, Liberia; San Salvador, El Salvador, and San Jose, Costa Rica.Bonnie retired to Ft. Myers in 1988 where she started a travel agency. She continued to travel extensively and explore many countries and locals throughout her life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed concerts, the opera, and lectures. Bonnie was a member of Friends of the Opera and the American Association of University Women. Every August, she enjoyed attending lectures and events at the Chautauqua Institute in NY. She was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Ft. Myers.Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert; sisters, Joan and Mary (Dayon), she is survived by her sister, Erna (Weekley); brother, David; and many nieces and nephews.Interment will be at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Anoka, MN, to be scheduled at a later date.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.