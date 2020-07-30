Boyd F. JohnsonVerona / Ft. Myers FL - Boyd Frank Johnson, age 75, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born the son of Sype and Ethel Johnson in Rockford IL. Boyd is survived by his brother Dennis Johnson of Roswell, GA, sister-in-law Diane Johnson, nephew Cliff Johnson, niece Denise Robins, and a grand nephew Garrett Robins.Boyd had many friends in both Wisconsin and Florida. He lived in Florida for the past 20 years, but always looked forward to his summers in Wisconsin which he called home. He loved animals and plants and spent 7 years living on a small farm raising all kinds of animals and tending to his many plants. Boyd spent 17 years running the Gallery Restaurant in Middleton, WI tending to many weddings. In Florida he spent many years as a waiter in several restaurants enjoying giving the best service he knew how. When he was in Madison, he attended St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, and when in Florida, he attended St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal in Sanibel, Florida.Boyd was a man of wit and spontaneity. He always gave his best and would give you a helping hand when needed. He was someone who when you first met, you would never forget him. Boyd cherished his friendships. He will be missed by many.His partner of 50 years, Paul Goddard, will always have a big empty hole in his heart because there was never two of us, but always one of us in love and spirit. It was 50 years of a great loving relationship. Boyd has blessed many lives and he knew that Jesus would be waiting for him with open arms. May he now rest in His Glory forever.Please share your memories atCress Center6021 University Ave. Madison(608) 238-8406