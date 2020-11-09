Brandon Perry Roberts
Fort Myers - Brandon Roberts, 34, passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 5th in Naples Fl. Brandon was the adored son of Perry and Teta Roberts. He was the loving brother of Georgia Roberts and the proud uncle of his niece Mia Roberts-Byrd. Brandon had a warm loving heart an infectious smile and laughter.
Brandon was born August 10, 1986 in Fort Myers, FL. He attended St Francis Catholic Elementary School. He graduated from Bishop Verot High School. At Bishop Verot he participated in sports playing on the varsity baseball team being named MVP his senior year by his fellow teammates.
Brandon graduated from The Florida State University in August 2010 earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management. He spent his career working for The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, FL. He received the Resort's Employee of the Year Award in 2011. In addition to his responsibility as the resort's Banquet Beverage Captain, he also served as a learning coach for new banquet employees.
Brandon loved FSU and Miami Dolphins' football and the Atlanta Braves. During high school summers, he played on baseball travel teams. It was fun to watch him play but even more fun to listen to his tales of his teammate's antics both on and off the field.
Brandon is survived by parents Teta and Perry Roberts, sister Georgia Roberts, niece Mia Roberts-Byrd and beloved dachshund Dixie. He is also survived by Billie Simpson (Aunt), Sam and Kathy Galloway Jr (Uncle/Aunt), cousins Sam III and Jennifer Galloway, Robert and Tracey Galloway, and Tom and Katherine Dougherty.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Annie Beth Roberts of Winder, Georgia, and Sam Sr and Mary Ann Galloway, and Uncle Michael Galloway of Fort Myers, FL.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11th from 4-6PM at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home 1600 Colonial Blvd. Funeral service will be Thursday, November 12th, 10:00am at First Presbyterian Church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Fort Myers Community Cooperative and Gulf Coast Humane Society. www.harvey-engelhardt.com