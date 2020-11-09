1/1
Brandon Tony Benson
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon Tony Benson

Lehigh Acres - Brandon Tony Benson, 27, of Lehigh Acres passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born January 28, 1993 to Tony and Angela Benson. He is survived by his wife, Karlie; his children: Aliyah, Jonathan and Novaleigh Benson; his mother, Angela Benson; his sister, Heather Johnson, his brother, Joshua Benson, his nephews: Nicholas and Nathan Johnson; his mother-in-law, Tanya Hatter, his father-in-law, Nicholas Hatter; sister-in-law, Maeghan Baughman and brother-in-law, Ryan Johnson. Brandon was preceded in death his father, Tony Benson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, November 21st at 209 Grant Avenue, Lehigh Acres. Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
2393344880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved