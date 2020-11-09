Brandon Tony Benson



Lehigh Acres - Brandon Tony Benson, 27, of Lehigh Acres passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born January 28, 1993 to Tony and Angela Benson. He is survived by his wife, Karlie; his children: Aliyah, Jonathan and Novaleigh Benson; his mother, Angela Benson; his sister, Heather Johnson, his brother, Joshua Benson, his nephews: Nicholas and Nathan Johnson; his mother-in-law, Tanya Hatter, his father-in-law, Nicholas Hatter; sister-in-law, Maeghan Baughman and brother-in-law, Ryan Johnson. Brandon was preceded in death his father, Tony Benson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, November 21st at 209 Grant Avenue, Lehigh Acres. Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store