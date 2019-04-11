|
Brandon W Bolen
Cape Coral - Brandon W Bolen, age 24, of Cape Coral, FL passed away April 5, 2019 in Cape Coral.
He was born Oct. 19, 1994 in Daytona Beach, FL. to Vincent and Nancy J (Gardner) Bolen.
Survivors include his parents Vincent and Nancy J (Gardner) Bolen
a brother: Justin A Bolen
He was a Member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 349.
He was an Electrician Apprentice for Unity Electric Company Naples, FL.
The family will receive friends on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at the Branch of Life Church 422 NE 2nd Place Cape Coral.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Anthony Cubello officiating.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 11, 2019