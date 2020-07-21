Brenda Lea KinnamanSanibel - Brenda Lea Kinnaman, 62, passed away July 9, 2020, at Lee Memorial Health Park in Fort Myers, FL. Brenda was born on Oct. 1, 1957 in Evansville, IN. She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Kinnaman (Burge), and niece, Emily Wasson. Brenda is survived by her partner, Stephen W. Brown, his daughters Mallory Brown Antel, Melanie Brown Davis and son Conner Brown; father, Jack Kinnaman and his wife Margie Kinnaman; sisters, Lynne Wasson and her Husband, Tommy, Anne Woker; Brother, Art Kinnaman and his wife Kim; nieces and nephews, Thomas Wasson and his wife Sara, Jennie Self and her husband Codey, Courtney, Payton, and Sydney Kinnaman; great nieces and nephews, Madilynne and Kate Wasson, Hunter Wasson and Harlon Self. Brenda graduated from Little Rock Hall High School. Her post graduate degrees include a degree in political science from Washington University in St. Louis and an administration degree from St. Louis University. At a time like this, one feels totally inadequate to express in mere words the beauty and significance of the life lived by Brenda. To those who knew her well, she was known as "BB". BB was a force to be reckoned with. She was known for being a powerhouse in the political campaign world. She started her own company thirty six years ago, "Kinnaman Consulting" and went on to work on many well-known campaigns such as Hillary Clinton's first senatorial campaign, as well as, Senator Barack Obama's bid for the presidency. One of her most well know campaigns was Freeman Bosley Jr.'s St. Louis mayoral campaign of 1993, where he would become the first African American to be elected to that office. Brenda also played a vital role in seating the first African American Judge, George Howard Jr., to the Arkansas bench. Sanibel Island, Florida was her home. When BB wasn't working, you could find her and Steve enjoying the local music scene on the island. Some of her favorites were Chris Workman, John McClain, and Danny Morgan. She enjoyed watching sunsets at Blind Pass Beach, or a local favorite, The Mucky Duck. West Winds, Key Lime Bistro, or "Tweenies" (Twin Waters Resort) were places she'd go to enjoy a fine meal with good company. Brenda loved her adorable dog, Theodora Roosevelt, whom she referred to as "Teddie" and was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. BB had a way of making everyone feel like family. She had an infectious laugh and would light up the room wherever she went. Services for Brenda will be held at a later day. BB had a love for education and reading, so in lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to the Sanibel Public Library in Florida or Puxico Public Library in Missouri.