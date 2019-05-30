Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
View Map
Bonita Springs, FL - Brian Harney "Hot Dog" passed away peacefully at the age of 67 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL on May 26, 2019. Brian was born in Paris, KY in 1952. Brian is known better by his friends by his nickname, "Hot Dog". He worked as a service manager for Harley Davidson and had a passion for collecting, riding, and working on motorcycles and classic cars and trucks. Hot Dog has even won many awards for his antique truck. Hot Dog is now united with his girlfriend of 18 years, Katrina Pearce who went by "Kat". He even sported the license plate "KTDG". Brian is survived by his mother, Marilyn Harney, his brother, Daryl Harney, and many dear friends cared for Hot Dog as their own family. Services will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108) on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with a Visitation from 10am-12pm and a Service to follow at 12pm. All are invited to join in celebrating Hot Dog's life at a Reception following the Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joanne's House of Bonita Springs.
Published in The News-Press on May 30, 2019
