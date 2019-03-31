Brian P. Kennedy, "BK"



Cape Coral - It is with great sadness that the family of Brian P. Kennedy, "BK", announce his passing on March 20, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. BK was born on April 16, 1958 in Cohoes, NY, the son of John (predeceased) and Janice (Murray) Kennedy.



Brian is survived by his long-time devoted love, Denise Hoey, his children Kelly Ashby (Jason), Ed Kennedy (Rachel); Denise's children whom he helped raise and loved as his own, Patrick, Abby and James "Jimmy Boy" Hoey; grandchildren Rowan Ashby, Sonny Ashby and Jack Kennedy; siblings Dan Kennedy, Kathy Kennedy (Fran Wilusz), Terri (Marc) Schessel, Steven Kennedy, Stacy (Shane) Gallagher; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as countless friends.



BK graduated from Cohoes High School in 1976 and was inducted into the Cohoes Sports Hall of Fame as a three sport Letterman.



Brian had a charming personality and could captivate an audience with his humorous stories. Brian was passionate about athletics and was a lifelong fan of the NY Giants and Yankees. Brian bowled 8 perfect games and 3 800s. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren, family, friends, and being a member of the Cape Coral Golf Club.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cohoes High School Football Booster Club, make checks payable to "Cohoes CSD": note "Cohoes Football Booster Club" (send check to Cohoes CSD, Business Office, 21 Page Avenue, Cohoes, NY 12047) or the , . Published in The News-Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary