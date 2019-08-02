|
|
Brian Patrick Lynch
FORT MYERS - Brian Patrick Lynch, 64, a resident of Ft. Myers, FL for over 40 years, formerly of Joliet, IL passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born in Joliet, IL on January 2, 1955 to Kelly and Alice Lynch, now deceased.
A beloved father and friend, Brian enjoyed gathering with his friends and spending time with his daughter and granddaughter. Brian was a loyal and dedicated employee of Crowther Roofing for 40 years. He was a fantastic chef who appreciated good wine, and loved listening to and playing music and going to concerts. He enjoyed fishing, his Markus Pierson artwork, and never missed games of Da Bears or his beloved Fighting Irish.
He is survived by his loving children, Kate Lynch of Cape Coral, FL and Kasey Lynch of St. Augustine, FL; special granddaughter, Eden; four siblings, Terry, Kathy, Maura and Megan; as well as many extended family members including the Crowther Family, and countless friends.
The Family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Ft. Myers, FL.
Following the graveside services, the family would like to invite Brian's friends back to the Edison's Restaurant, 3583 McGregor Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL 33901 at 1:30 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to in loving memory of Brian Patrick Lynch.
Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 2, 2019