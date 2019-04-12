|
|
C. Edmund Hein
Naples - C. Edmund Hein, 90 years of age, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Ed was a loving husband to Joyce Mortenson Hein for 60 years. Ed was born on April 1, 1929 in Kiel, Wisconsin, the son of Ruth Goltry and Edmund Waldemar Hein. Ed was preceded in death by his brother and sisters Elaine, Lois, Elizabeth, Beverly, and Cliff.
Private internment will take place in Wisconsin. The family would appreciate donations made in memory of Ed to the AAMDS International Foundation for further research into aplastic anemia and myelodysplastic with Sideroblastic anemia at https://www.aamds.org. View the complete obituary at www.fullernaples.com.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 12, 2019