C. Franklin (Frank) Lott, Jr.
Fort Myers - C. Franklin (Frank) Lott, Jr. passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born and raised in Fort Myers, the son of C. Franklin Lott, Sr. and Effie Pearl (McCarty) Lott. He graduated from Fort Myers High School in 1948, attended the University of Florida, served in the National Guard and enjoyed a long career in the insurance business locally.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Helene Branch, son Dean Lott, and grandson, Jason Gaylor. He is loved and survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruby Crumpler Lott, son David (Teri) Lott of Birmingham, AL, daughter Donna (Phil) Gaylor of Fort Myers; granddaughters: Jami (David) Maxwell and Laren (Patrick) Barker; great grandchildren: Owen and Parker Maxwell and Brendan and Amy Barker; as well as extended family and friends.
Frank was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Myers, and most recently Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. He was active in the community, being involved in the Kiwanis Club of Fort Myers-Edison, BUPAC, Downtown Property Owners Assoc., Elks Club, Royal Palm Yacht Club, Boy Scouts and Barnett Bank. He enjoyed fishing and boating all his life.
A Celebration of Frank's life will be conducted Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral and Cremation Services, 1600 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope Hospice Health Park or a .
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019