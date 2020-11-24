Camille J. Hensey
Fort Myers - Kim Hensey (Camille Jane Franks) of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away
on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Thrive at Beachwalk Memory Care Facility in Ft. Myers. Kim
was born on November 17, 1941, in Peoria, Illinois, to Alvin and Lucinda Franks.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Goelz-Simmons, and Lori's husband, Warren of Houston,
Texas. Also surviving are two brothers, Lynn Franks of Sacramento, California and Lyle Franks
of Mill Valley, California. Other relatives surviving are a nephew, John Franks (Kathleen) of
Sacramento, California; and a niece, Crimson Gillespie, of Gilbert, Arizona.
Kim graduated from Richwoods High School in Peoria, Illinois, in 1959. She attended both the
University of Arizona and Bradley University. After living briefly in Southern California, Kim
returned to Peoria, first working for attorney, Tom Cassidy and then Caterpillar, Inc. In 1970
she went to work for RLI, Corp. as an Administrative Assistant. She rose through the ranks
there and retired in 2007 as Vice President and Corporate Secretary. She served as a role model
to many female RLI employees over the course of her career there. Upon retirement she moved
to Ft. Myers, Florida.
Kim was a member of the American Association of Corporate Secretaries and was a board
member of the local Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Kim was a generous soul to all, especially to family
and friends. She could evoke a smile and generate humor amongst close friends and strangers
alike.
There will be a private burial at Swan Lake Memory Garden in Peoria, IL. A Celebration of Life
will be scheduled at a later date next year in Peoria. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation
to Kim's favorite charity:
Best Friends Animal Society
5001 Angel Canyon Road
Kanab, Utah 84741-5000.
Kim loved all animals and she would be honored to have memorials made in her name to any
animal charity of your choice
.