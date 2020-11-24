1/1
Camille J. Hensey
1941 - 2020
Camille J. Hensey

Fort Myers - Kim Hensey (Camille Jane Franks) of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away

on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Thrive at Beachwalk Memory Care Facility in Ft. Myers. Kim

was born on November 17, 1941, in Peoria, Illinois, to Alvin and Lucinda Franks.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Goelz-Simmons, and Lori's husband, Warren of Houston,

Texas. Also surviving are two brothers, Lynn Franks of Sacramento, California and Lyle Franks

of Mill Valley, California. Other relatives surviving are a nephew, John Franks (Kathleen) of

Sacramento, California; and a niece, Crimson Gillespie, of Gilbert, Arizona.

Kim graduated from Richwoods High School in Peoria, Illinois, in 1959. She attended both the

University of Arizona and Bradley University. After living briefly in Southern California, Kim

returned to Peoria, first working for attorney, Tom Cassidy and then Caterpillar, Inc. In 1970

she went to work for RLI, Corp. as an Administrative Assistant. She rose through the ranks

there and retired in 2007 as Vice President and Corporate Secretary. She served as a role model

to many female RLI employees over the course of her career there. Upon retirement she moved

to Ft. Myers, Florida.

Kim was a member of the American Association of Corporate Secretaries and was a board

member of the local Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Kim was a generous soul to all, especially to family

and friends. She could evoke a smile and generate humor amongst close friends and strangers

alike.

There will be a private burial at Swan Lake Memory Garden in Peoria, IL. A Celebration of Life

will be scheduled at a later date next year in Peoria. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation

to Kim's favorite charity:

Best Friends Animal Society

5001 Angel Canyon Road

Kanab, Utah 84741-5000.

Kim loved all animals and she would be honored to have memorials made in her name to any

animal charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
2394814341
