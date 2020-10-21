Carl John Aversa
Cape Coral - Carl J. Aversa, 89, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Carl was born September 10, 1931 in Raritan, New Jersey to Joseph and Josephine Aversa. Carl enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1951 and served during the Korean War. After returning from the war, Carl joined the police force and became a volunteer fireman in Raritan. After his retirement in 1979, Carl and his family moved to Cape Coral Florida, where Carl became employed with the City of Cape Coral. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Josephine and his three children, Carl J Aversa Jr., (Sami) of Cape Coral, John Aversa (Colleen) of Palm City, and his daughter, Karen Aversa of Cape Coral, his two grandchildren Nicholas Tanner of Alva, and Danielle Aversa of Palm City, and also several nieces and nephews. Carl loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed time spent with his wife at their church, The Church Of Jesus Christ, in Cape Coral.
Many thanks to Hope Hospice for their wonderful loving care. Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com
