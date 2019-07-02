|
Carl Wesley Edmonds
Bonita Springs - On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Carl Wesley Edmonds, loving father of four daughters and husband passed away at the age of 83. Carl was born in Toccoa, GA to Berry and Ruth Jordan Edmonds, brother to Herman Edmonds and sister Nellie Terry, all preceded in death. In 1956 Carl married Louise Love Edmonds, who preceded him in death, and they resided in Cheverly, MD. Carl and Louise had a loving marriage and raised four daughters, Shelly Shafer, Susan Kelley, Carla Keenan and Ginger Grigsby. Carl had 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is survived by his second wife, Angie Bramblet Stuart Edmonds.
As a child, Carl lived in Toccoa, Georgia, and Anderson, South Carolina. He made his way to Washington, D.C. in his late teens and work various jobs including Marriott Hot Shoppes. He later took a position at Muntz T.V. where he excelled as a salesman. Carl was often the #1 salesman for Muntz and all his life, he was proud of his accomplishments with Muntz. In the mid 1960's he joined his father, Berry Edmonds to own and operate Farmer's Market on Rt. 1 in Alexandria, VA. He became the sole owner and expanded Farmer's Market to include not only produce but flowers, nursery stock, seasonal sales of fireworks, pumpkins and Christmas trees. In the mid 1980's the State took the property to expand Rt. 1 at Huntingtown Ave and Fort Hunt Road. Carl moved his business 5 miles south on Rt. 1 to Edmonds Nursery. Many of his customers followed him to his new location and he was very well liked in the community. Carl and his wife Louise also expanded the floral business and Louise operated Love Flower Service. Throughout, his businesses were operated by family and you would often see his children and grandchildren working alongside him. Carl was known for offering quality merchandise and outstanding customer service.
Carl loved his family business and serving the community. He had a passion for horticulture and loved to garden. Upon retirement in 2012 to Bonita Springs, FL, he accepted a part time position at Lowes where he worked in the garden center. Carl had an enthusiasm for music and he loved to sing. Especially Jerry Lee Lewis! He also enjoyed fishing, Nascar racing, going to the horse races, but he truly loved to play cards.
Published in The News-Press on July 2, 2019