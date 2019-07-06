|
Carmen M Mercado
Cape Coral - Carmen M. Mercado, 90, of Cape Coral, Florida died July 3, 2019.
Born April 2, 1929 in Los Banos, Laguna, Philippines, she graduated from the College of Medicine, Manila Central University Philippines in 1953. She was a faculty member of the College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, and School of Midwifery before moving to the U.S. in 1963. Carmen had pediatric training and a clinical practice in New York City. She conducted volunteer work in Amico Senior Center in Brooklyn, NY and later moved to Cape Coral, FL.
She was a member of the Medical Society of the County of Kings, NY and the MCU Medical Alumni Foundation and Association in America.
She is survived by her sister, Rosario M. Creus and brother, Rodolfo Mercado.
We started the Novena for the Repose of Her Soul yesterday, July 3, & will end on July 11, Thursday. The Novena, which starts at 6 pm will be held in our residence at 1436 SE 15th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990.
Viewing will be held at the Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services at 3740 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 on Monday, July 8th from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held at the Saint Andrew Catholic Church at 2628 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 on Tuesday, July 9th at 11am.
Published in The News-Press on July 6, 2019