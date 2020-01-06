|
|
Carol Ann Bailey-Thaggard
Florida - Carol Ann Bailey-Thaggard, much loved sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend was welcomed into Gods arms on January 1st.
Born in Sandusky, Ohio 8/21/1934 - Carol moved to Florida with her parents Ed and Irene Bailey in 1955. Carol was an outstanding student and actively involved in student council, dance and music. Carol enjoyed family and large family gatherings, gardening and was active in her church as a choir member, volunteer and quilter. Smart and energetic, her careers included flight attendant, phone operator, bookkeeper and insurance agent.
Carol is survived by sisters - Marilyn Wythes, Joan Braun, Roberta Holstein and brother David Bailey - children Greg Thaggard (Tina), Jane Lutz (Joe), Chuck Thaggard (Leslie) and Lori Main, Grandchildren - Christopher Ammann, Jonathan Ammann, Rob Thaggard, Andrew Thaggard, Jimmy Main, Justin Check, Katie Thaggard, Whitney Main, Justin Check, Bryan Thaggard and Sara Thaggard and 12 great grandchildren and local nephews Liston and Lee Bochette and niece Alyce Bochette.
All are welcome to celebrate Carol's life at Thomas Edison Congregational Church, 1619 Llewellyn Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901 on Tuesday, 1/14/2020 at 5:30PM. Donations to Alzheimer's Research appreciated - alz.org/donate.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020