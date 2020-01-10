|
Carol Ann Sammet
Fort Myers - On December 21, 2019, Carol Ann Sammet passed away at age 24. Carol Ann was born June 19, 1995 in Fort Myers, Florida to George and Mary (Bryan) Sammet. She graduated Salutatorian from Southwest Florida Christian Academy in 2013. She received her Bachelor Degree in Health Science from the University of Central Florida in 2017. She was currently committed to her graduate studies program in Prosthetics and Orthotics at Baylor, College of Medicine.
Carol had a passion for adventure. Her warmth and positivity made a lasting impression on all who knew her. She found comfort in community with family and friends. Carol was known for her creativity, her infectious smile, her competitive nature and kind spirit.
Carol was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Eugene Bryan and John Sammet. She is survived by her parents, George and Mary Sammet; brother, William; grandmothers, Marjorie Sammet and Ann Bryan; as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A time of "Worship and Memory" celebrating Carol Ann will be held January 18, 2020 at McGregor Baptist Church at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, honor Carol Ann by supporting students facing challenges at her alumni: Baylor College of Medicine / Southwest Florida Christian Academy. Please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com for link details.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020