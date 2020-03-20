|
Carol Jean Moore George
Ft. Myers - Carol Jean Moore George, 72, formerly of Ft. Myers died March 17, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fl. Carol was born in Ft. Myers in 1947 to her parents James and Winifred Moore. She graduated from Ft. Myers High School in 1965 and was a proud majorette. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Florida State University in 1969. Carol worked for the Lee County School Board where she was a teacher at Skyline Elementary in Cape Coral.
Carol was a passionate teacher for over three decades and influenced countless student's lives. She loved her students like her own children and when she retired, all she could say was how much she missed being in the classroom. Carol also loved Fort Myers and spent much of her childhood at the Rock Lake Motel (now the Rock Lake Resort) in downtown Fort Myers. Her Dad built the Motel by hand. Carol loved her children above anything else and was the most loving Mom anyone could ask for. She cheered on the Florida State Seminoles with an intense passion, and she spent twenty years enjoying the summer on Fort Myers Beach, her favorite vacation spot with family and friends. All of Carol's friends say she was one-of-a-kind: fierce, funny, and you never knew what she was going to say next.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary in 2006.
Survivors include her daughter Whitney Bauer of Tallahassee, FL and son Michael George of Brooklyn, NY along with her beloved cat Chloe.
Carol will be buried beside her husband at Ft. Myers City Cemetery. Private Arrangements by Harvey-Engelhardt where condolences can be shared by visiting www.harvey-engelhardt.com In lieu of flowers, the family of Carol George requests that friends and family donate to 'The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools' in memory of Carol's 30+ years as a public school teacher.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020