Services
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
Carol Joan Page


1930 - 2019
Carol Joan Page Obituary
Carol Joan Page

Fort Myers - Carol Joan Page of Fort Myers Florida died Monday June 24th at the age of 88, with her husband at her side, following a period of declining health.

Carol was born in Keene New Hampshire on December 16th, 1930 to Sidney and Mary Frissell. She spent her childhood in Keene where in high school she met her future husband, Carl. After graduating from Bay Path Jr. College, they married on February 10th, 1951. Moving for a short period of time to Jacksonville Florida where Carl was stationed in the Marine Corp. Eventually moving back to Keene where they first welcomed a son and later a daughter, who loved her more than anyone will know.

Carol returned to college in 1966 to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. After graduating from Keene State College in 1969 she began her teaching career as a 3rd grade teacher.

Carol and Carl moved to Laconia New Hampshire to grow a construction company, Bonnette Page & Stone Incorporated, that Carl was a partner in for many years. Carol volunteered at Laconia Hospital and pursued her interests in hiking Europe, snowmobiling, skiing, tennis, and most of all golf at Laconia Country Club.

After Carl retired, they split their time between homes in Laconia and Fort Myers Florida. They continued their love for golf at The Forest Country Club. Carol never lost her love for New Hampshire, which she always considered home.

Carol is survived by her best friend and husband of 68 years, Carl Page; son Steven Page of New Hampshire and Belize, daughter Sue Edwards of Estero Florida, brother Bud Frissell of Montana, sister Justine Guldenzopf of New York, 4 grandchildren, Candice, Hillary, Joshua, Kristian and great granddaughter Emma.

There will be no services, cremation will take place with the assistance of National Cremation and Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Press on June 29, 2019
