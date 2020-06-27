Carol Lauri
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Lauri

Fort Myers - Carol Lauri, 84, of Fort Myers passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

A Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 11 AM - 1 PM at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home, Fort Myers. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
2394814341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved