Carol Lauri



Fort Myers - Carol Lauri, 84, of Fort Myers passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



A Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 11 AM - 1 PM at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home, Fort Myers. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on a future date.









