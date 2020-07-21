Carol P. Lewis



Carol P Lewis of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on July 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Carol was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on March 21, 1928 to parents Ruth and Charles Berry. Growing up in Elmhurst, she went on to attend Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin. She met John Psiris at Lawrence, and after he graduated they moved to Chicago, Illinois and were married in 1949. Carol and John had a son, Jack, and a daughter, Karen. Carol raised her family in homes around the Chicago northern suburbs in Skokie and Lincolnshire, Illinois. She was a dog lover, and had two dogs over this period - Penny and Tammy. Carol was also a secretary at GD Searle for 10 years and Scott Foresman for 5 years until she retired.



Carol and John were divorced in 1968, and she married Paul Lewis on December 7, 1973. She and Paul lived in Glenview, Illinois with Paul's two son's Todd and Neil, and Carol's dog Tammy. When Paul retired, he and Carol travelled quite a bit and bought a winter home in North Fort Myers. Carol also adopted her third dog Jamie. After Paul passed away in December of 2014, Carol lived in Buffalo Grove, Illinois until 2015, when she moved to Fort Myers, Florida.



Carol is survived by her daughter Karen Psiris, her son Jack Psiris and his wife Doreen Kostel, her step-sons Todd Lewis and his wife Rosa, and Neil Lewis and his wife Michelle, and two grandchildren Amanda Lewis and Samantha Lewis.



Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society and services are private.









