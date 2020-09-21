Carol Padlina RawlFort Myers - Carol began her journey back to her creator on September 13, 2020 when she passed peacefully at her home, with her daughter and her devoted caregivers holding her hands. She was born on November 1, 1931. A native of California, Carol moved to Fort Myers in 1960 with her husband Dr. Frank Rawl. She was a graduate of California Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Southern California. She also received a diploma from Stetson University in Bible Studies. She was a devoted Wife and Mother, involved in her church, school, scouting and the community. She was an instrument rated pilot, a licensed real estate agent, a registered nurse and a accomplished pianist! She was instrumental in her church, sponsoring a refugee family in the 70's and made many lifelong friendships, as was her way in everything she did throughout her life! Carol had a zest for life, a passion for service, a generous nature and a curious spirit that was always inspired to learn and to teach! She was a warm, intelligent, inspiring modern woman and she touched the lives of many! She was predeceased by her husband Frank, of 54 years. She is survived by her three children: Greg Rawl and his wife Mary, Julie Rawl and Janet Rawl-Bourret and her husband Jacques. She also was a proud grandmother to three grandsons: Gregory, Stephen and Christopher and her four great grandchildren! A service will be held to celebrate her life at Peace Lutheran Church on Thursday September 24th at 4:00pm. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Frank at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens. As you make your journey home Carol know that you are adored, appreciated, loved and will be greatly missed here! It was Carol's wish that in lieu of flowers, a gift in her name be made to Hope Hospice or any other charitable service organization you love!