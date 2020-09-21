1/1
Carol Padlina Rawl
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Padlina Rawl

Fort Myers - Carol began her journey back to her creator on September 13, 2020 when she passed peacefully at her home, with her daughter and her devoted caregivers holding her hands. She was born on November 1, 1931. A native of California, Carol moved to Fort Myers in 1960 with her husband Dr. Frank Rawl. She was a graduate of California Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Southern California. She also received a diploma from Stetson University in Bible Studies. She was a devoted Wife and Mother, involved in her church, school, scouting and the community. She was an instrument rated pilot, a licensed real estate agent, a registered nurse and a accomplished pianist! She was instrumental in her church, sponsoring a refugee family in the 70's and made many lifelong friendships, as was her way in everything she did throughout her life! Carol had a zest for life, a passion for service, a generous nature and a curious spirit that was always inspired to learn and to teach! She was a warm, intelligent, inspiring modern woman and she touched the lives of many! She was predeceased by her husband Frank, of 54 years. She is survived by her three children: Greg Rawl and his wife Mary, Julie Rawl and Janet Rawl-Bourret and her husband Jacques. She also was a proud grandmother to three grandsons: Gregory, Stephen and Christopher and her four great grandchildren! A service will be held to celebrate her life at Peace Lutheran Church on Thursday September 24th at 4:00pm. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Frank at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens. As you make your journey home Carol know that you are adored, appreciated, loved and will be greatly missed here! It was Carol's wish that in lieu of flowers, a gift in her name be made to Hope Hospice or any other charitable service organization you love!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved