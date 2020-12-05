1/1
Carol R. Underwood
1938 - 2020
Carol R. Underwood

North Fort Myers - Carol R. Underwood, 82, a resident of North Fort Myers, FL since 1969, formerly of Maryland passed away peacefully under the care of Hope Hospice on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born June 25, 1938 in Hugheston, WV to the late L.C. and Lilly Ayers.

Carol retired from JC Penny's after 33 years of service. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Underwood in 2018.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Larry Underwood of North Fort Myers, FL; two children, Cindy Grossenbaugh (David) of Fort Myers, FL and Gary Underwood of Lehigh Acres, FL; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; as well as many extended family members and friends.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. (239) 936-0555.






Published in The News-Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
