Carole Irene Thorp



Fort Myers - Carole Irene Thorp, 86, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on April 1, 2019, with her daughters by her side. She was born to the late Vernon H. and Violet A. Jacobson in Hammond, Indiana. Carole is preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Thorp, her brother, Lyle Jacobson and her grandson, Mitchell Thorp.



She is survived by her four children: Brad Thorp (Beth) of Carlsbad, CA; David Thorp (Beth) of Stuart, FL; Carin Feeney (Joe) of Fort Myers, FL; and Barbara Sullivan (Billy Hughes) of Myrtle Beach, SC., along with six grandchildren and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Carole was a long-time resident of Fort Myers. She was loving, caring, kind, crafty and selfless. She supported her community by volunteering and being active in many women organizations. Carole and her husband owned the Big Red Q Quickprint in downtown Fort Myers for seventeen years. Meals-on-Wheels was also a big part of Carole's life. She worked for the organization and volunteered in every city she resided. Amazingly, Carole worked up until she was 85 years young.



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Hope Hospice Administrative Building located at 9470 Healthpark Cir. Fort Myers, FL with Chaplain Daniel Burns officiating. Published in The News-Press on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary