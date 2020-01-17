|
|
Carole Mae Lemke
Cape Coral - Carole Mae Lemke, 83 of Cape Coral, FL passed away on January 15th, 2020. She was born in West Allis, Wisconsin to Erwin and Helen Wardius and is survived by her two sons Jon Lemke and Jeff Lemke and grandchildren Joshua, Alicia and Jared; great grandchildren Gavin, Aliyah and Julianne along with numerous relatives and friends. She is preceded in life eternal by her husband Elmer Lemke, mother and father and sister Elaine Schroeder (Roland, Karla).
She retired from Wisconsin Bell after 40 years.
Carole was a Champion bowler in Wisconsin, Florida and nationally. She was inducted into the Milwaukee Women's Bowling Hall of Fame in 1977 and the Wisconsin State Bowling Hall of Fame in 1992. She was known for her class and grace in competition for over 50 years. She also enjoyed baking, making custom greeting cards, collecting Butterflies and serving the Lord always with a smile toward others.
Memorial services will be held at Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Cape Coral on Friday Jan 24th at 11am. Friends and family are welcome to post comments on w.ww.coralridgefuneralhome.com under her name.
Just as a Butterfly transforms "So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new!" 2 Corinthians 5:17
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020