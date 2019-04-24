|
|
Carole Nelson Patterson
Cape Coral - Carole Nelson Patterson, 81, of Cape Coral, Florida died March 26, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 20, 1937 to Maryon Nelson (nee Forster) and Oscar V. Nelson and was preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband, Neal C. Patterson, Jr. Carole is survived by godsons Christopher (Lisa) Berard; Scott (Annette) Berard and their children, Caitlyn, Christopher, and Carrigan Berard; their mother and her sorority sister, Shari Berard; Neal's cousin Margaret Rife and family, and her cat, Sparty.
Carole graduated from Michigan State University in 1959 with a degree in English. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, Gamma Omega Chapter at MSU where she met her husband, Neal C. Patterson, Jr. Carole and Neal moved from Michigan to Cape Coral, Florida where Neal opened a law firm.
Carole's favorite color was purple which could found throughout her closet, accessories, and home. She was eclectic and outgoing, a friend to everyone. She loved to travel and she was known by her family as Auntie Mame, as she embodied the beloved movie character.
Carole was a long time member of Saint Hilary's Episcopal Church in Fort Myers where she sang in the choir and served on the rummage sale committee. She was a gourmet cook and had the opportunity to be trained under Chef Hermann G. Rusch at the Greenbrier Hotel in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia in 1979. During the course, Carole participated in culinary arts training and lectures. At the conclusion, there was a final locked-door, gold plate meal presentation.
Carole, an entrepreneur, opened The Dala Horse, Inc., a shop specializing in Danish fine goods from 1983 - 1989. She, also, worked as an inspector/asset verifier for QuikTrak and Collateral Specialists, Inc. for over 25 years.
Carole enjoyed working Lee County elections during early voting and she and her husband, Neal, participated in The Rotary Club of Cape Coral. She joined Inner Wheel, where she was a charter member and held various positions, including President. Inner Wheel began as a women's movement aiding husbands in their efforts towards the public good. Today, IW is open to those who are committed to making a difference in their communities, this country, and around the world.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Hilary's Episcopal Church, 5011 McGregor Blvd, Ft. Myers, Florida 33901.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Hilary's Episcopal Church.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 24, 2019