Caroline O'Halloran
N. Ft. Myers - Caroline O'Halloran, 102, of N. Ft. Myers, died at home where she lived independently until her death on Monday, June 10, 2019. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 53 years, Edward, and her son, William.
Even those who met her briefly would come away awed by her beauty, poise, dignity, strength, and positive attitude. A treasury of memories will live on and be cherished by her three children, Maureen (Rolando) Rodriguez, Roger (Judy) O'Halloran and Ed (Bob Tick) O'Halloran; ten grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and the wide circle of friends who would pepper her with questions about her long and heathy life. Her simple explanation: "Everything in moderation." But, her family knew the real secret: She appreciated everyone and everything in life.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on June 22nd at 10AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Community followed by a Celebration of Life Reception in the Parish Hall.
Published in The News-Press on June 16, 2019