Services
National Cremation
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
For more information about
Caroline O'Halloran
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Community
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline O'Halloran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline O'Halloran


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Caroline O'Halloran Obituary
Caroline O'Halloran

N. Ft. Myers - Caroline O'Halloran, 102, of N. Ft. Myers, died at home where she lived independently until her death on Monday, June 10, 2019. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 53 years, Edward, and her son, William.

Even those who met her briefly would come away awed by her beauty, poise, dignity, strength, and positive attitude. A treasury of memories will live on and be cherished by her three children, Maureen (Rolando) Rodriguez, Roger (Judy) O'Halloran and Ed (Bob Tick) O'Halloran; ten grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and the wide circle of friends who would pepper her with questions about her long and heathy life. Her simple explanation: "Everything in moderation." But, her family knew the real secret: She appreciated everyone and everything in life.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on June 22nd at 10AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Community followed by a Celebration of Life Reception in the Parish Hall.

More about Caroline on legacy.com and NationalCremation.com
Published in The News-Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now