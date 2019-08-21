Services
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
330 N. Main Street
LaBelle, FL
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
330 N. Main Street
LaBelle, FL
1946 - 2019
Carolyn M. Erwin Obituary
Carolyn M. Erwin

LaBelle - Carolyn Erwin (72 )of LaBelle, Florida; September 9, 1946 - August 17, 2019

Carolyn Erwin, of LaBelle, FL; N. Fort Myers, FL and Murphy, NC, passed from life on August 17, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident in Cape Coral, FL. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Granny, Great Granny, Sister, Aunt, and Beloved Friend.

She was born in Jennings, FL in 1946. Carolyn grew up and attended school in Ft. Myers. She married William Erwin in 1964 and they raised 3 children together in North Fort Myers. Carolyn's children, Bill, Shealia and Heather were her pride and joy.

Carolyn worked and retired from Lee Memorial Hospital as a respiratory therapist.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bill Erwin. She is survived by her son William Joseph Erwin, Jr. (Stacey) of Cape Coral; 2 daughters, Shealia Erwin (Martha) of NC, Heather Holt of LaBelle, 6 grandchildren Shane Erwin, Austin Holt, Aydin Holt, Austin Werst, Tyler Poling and Jordyn Poling, & 3 Great grandchildren, Cayden, Riley, and Bristyl.

Carolyn devoted her life to taking care of everyone. She especially enjoyed baking for family and friends, gardening, and was an avid book collector and reader. She was known to be the family historian with a wealth of knowledge. Words to describe our Mom: Loving, Intelligent, Strong, Hard Working, Generous, and yes, Ornery. We will love her with all of our hearts and will miss her forever.

A memorial service will be held Friday, August 23 at First Baptist Church, 330 N. Main Street, LaBelle, FL 33935. Gathering of Family and Friends will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 21, 2019
