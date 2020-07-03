1/1
Carroll Julius Lother
Carroll Julius Lother

Carroll Julius Lother (87) passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at home in Jennings, Florida, under the loving care of family and Vitas Hospice Care, after battling multiple illnesses.

Carroll was born July 9, 1932 in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota to Arthur Lother & Elva Hakes Lother. He leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Evelyn Elizabeth Lother of Jennings, Florida, brother Milford of Wisconsin, sons Thomas of Texas and Robert of Ohio, daughters Carolynn Perkins and Christine Aten of Florida as well as daughter-in-law Kaye DeHays of Florida. Carroll also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale Lother, daughter Katherine Hall, and daughter-in-law Rayelee Lother.

Due to current COVID restrictions, an intimate memorial service is tentatively planned for September 2020 at the Sanibel Island Lighthouse.




Published in The News-Press from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
