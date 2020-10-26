Casmir S. LoVerde



Casmir S. LoVerde passed away on October 12, 2020. Casmir was born in 1919 in Perry, New York. He received his Bachelor's of Science degree from Washington University in 1941. Casmir owned and operated LoVerde's Supermarket in Perry until 1968 at which time he moved the family to Watertown, New York where he got his Masters Degree in Education and became a science teacher. Casmir taught at General Brown high school until he retired in 1982. He and his wife Marie moved to Cape Coral, Florida where they lived out their lives.



Casmir is predeceased by his wife Marie, brothers: Phillip LoVerde, Joseph LoVerde, James LoVerde and his sister Nancy Zinni (Rocco), grandson Tood LoVerde.



Casmir is survived by his children: Casmir R. LoVerde, Angeline Gellert (Barry), Leonard LoVerde. Grandchildren: Marisa Pitts (Jason), Michael Gellert (Emily), Lindsi Desorrento (Adriano), Adam LoVerde, Jennifer Clark, great-grandchild Riley Gellert and many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Church on Thursday, October 29 for immediate family.









