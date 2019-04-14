|
Catherine "Kay" Burke
Fort Myers - Catherine "Kay" (Greene) Burke slipped away peacefully in her sleep on April 7, 2019. She was in residence and in the loving care of the staff at Cypress Point in Ft Myers, FL. Kay resided in Quincy, MA and was also a long time resident of Salem, NH. She wintered and eventually became a full time resident at Palmetto Palms in Ft Myers.
Born Feb 19, 1928 to John R Greene and Catherine (Lilly) Greene, she was one of seven children. She leaves behind siblings, Margaret "Peggy" MacKinnon of MA, Roseanne Orsino of MA, Pat Wileman and Joe Wagner of MD, and Tom and Edina Greene of AZ. She will also be missed by her son Kim Burke of Ft Myers Beach, FL, daughter and son-in-law Sue and Andy Fruzzetti of Ft Myers, FL and grandson Jeff Cragg of PA.
She was a loving and devoted wife to Samuel "Eddie" Burke for 62 years. They met while she was working in the actuarial department and Eddie was in the sales office at John Hancock in Boston, MA. They moved to Quincy, MA in 1948, then to Salem, NH in 1959, returning back to Quincy in 1992. They were very active as volunteers in their local community and local politics and especially the Lions Club. They enjoyed traveling, boating and camping.
Kay worked for many years as a bookkeeper and also as a bank teller. She was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles, music, golf, dancing and especially bingo. A devoted Catholic, she was a long time member of St Columnkille Catholic Church.
There will be a private family service at the National Veterans Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Donations may be made in her name to the , 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas TX 75231 or donatenow.heart.org/
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 14, 2019