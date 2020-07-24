Catherine "Cathy" Stambouly
Cape Coral - Catherine "Cathy" Marie Stambouly, 81, a resident of Cape Coral, FL since 2000, formerly of Detroit, MI and Cleveland, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in her daughter's home surrounded by family and friends in Cape Coral. She was born May 18, 1939 in Detroit, MI to John and Mary Varcie, now deceased.
Cathy was of the Catholic faith, always motivated to give of her time and energy to others.She was a very active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 90, supporting all board positions during her life, holding the position of Chaplain until her last day. She raised thousands of dollars going to support multiple charities, especially needy children and Veterans. Her giving nature motivated her to a life of helping others in the healthcare industry.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Lynne Stambouly (Douglas Roth, Jr. and Scott Hickerson) of Cape Coral; loving sister, Josephine Figurski of Weekiwachee, FL and Detroit, MI; sister in law, Judy Varcie; four nephews, Scott, Doug, Tom, and John; three nieces, Nancy, Connie, and Elaine; her grandpuppies Lakota, Bodhi and Brianna; as well as many, many wonderful friends.
Catherine was preceded in death by a son, Mark Stambouly; as well as a sister, Margaret Couture, and a brother, Charles Varcie.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date at the residence of Lynne Stambouly. Details to be announced in the future.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Catherine Marie Stambouly are requested to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
