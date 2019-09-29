|
Charlene L. (neé Whaley) Day
Savananah, GA - Charlene Whaley Day, 71, of Savannah, GA passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at her home. Formerly of North Fort Myers, she was a graduate of North Fort Myer High class of 1966. Charlene was very passionate about rescuing animals, having worked with the Savannah Wildlife Rescue. She loved her family and had a love for people. She also loved her Sodoku. She was preceded in death by her father, Evans Whaley; and daughter, Lori Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Ron M. Day; mother, Ople Whaley; son, Ronald C. Day (Kelli Wolk); brother, Michael Whaley (Judy); sister, Karen Berman (Richard); 5 grandchildren, Anna, Adam, Alyssa, Cody and Kyle. Details of services will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to The Savannah Wildlife Rescue. (http://savwildliferescue.com/)
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 29, 2019