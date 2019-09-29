Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene L. (Neé Whaley) Day

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene L. (Neé Whaley) Day Obituary
Charlene L. (neé Whaley) Day

Savananah, GA - Charlene Whaley Day, 71, of Savannah, GA passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at her home. Formerly of North Fort Myers, she was a graduate of North Fort Myer High class of 1966. Charlene was very passionate about rescuing animals, having worked with the Savannah Wildlife Rescue. She loved her family and had a love for people. She also loved her Sodoku. She was preceded in death by her father, Evans Whaley; and daughter, Lori Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Ron M. Day; mother, Ople Whaley; son, Ronald C. Day (Kelli Wolk); brother, Michael Whaley (Judy); sister, Karen Berman (Richard); 5 grandchildren, Anna, Adam, Alyssa, Cody and Kyle. Details of services will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to The Savannah Wildlife Rescue. (http://savwildliferescue.com/)
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now