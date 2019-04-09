|
|
CHARLENE MAYBELLE JANSEN
Ft. Myers - Charlene M. Jansen, 95, passed away April 7, 2019 at her Calusa Harbour home. Born in Macon, GA, June 17, 1923. Her family moved to Miami as a child where she met the love of her life Elmer. Elmer and Charlene were married 73 years. They retired and moved to Ft. Myers in 1972. Charlene and Elmer worked for the Lee County Jail Ministries for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer; son Raymond Jansen; 2 grandchildren David Jansen and Lacey Jansen and son-in-law Gary Arena. She is survived by 7 children Dolores Coleman (Dawayne) of NM, Mike Jansen of Key West, Bill Jansen (Kathy) of ME, David Jansen (Michelle) of Ft. Myers, Mary Arena of MA, Joe Jansen (Susie) of St. Augustine, Nena Garrett of Lehigh; 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10th at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery, Cape Coral, between the hours of 10 - 11am with service and burial to follow. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations are to be made to Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 9, 2019