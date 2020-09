Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Francis Daly



82 years old passed peacefully at 1:30 AM on September 7, 2020. He leaves behind his daughters Robin Daly Little, Tracey Daly Flori, Christy Johnson Khemlani and his wife of 20 years, J. Dawn McMillan—Daly. Mr. Daly donated his remains to Science Care for medical study and organ donation. In lieu of flowers and cards, please make donation in his name to the Ft. Myers Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store