Charles Francois Obituary
Charles Francois

Charles Veuve Francois passed away on February 21st.

He was born in Chicago, IL. to Edgar H and Vivian Veuve Francois. He leaves behind wife Millicent Callobre-Francois, son Brian Francois {Julie}, daughters Michele Francois (Jeff), Linda Huffman (Thad), and Aimeee Davis (Brian), a sister Barbara Brabham, three grandsons, four granddaughters ,and one great-grandson(Logan Francois)

At a young age he attended military boarding schools in Mich., High School in Ontario Can. and spent 21 years in the US Air Force.

After he retired as Master Sargeant, he held several jobs including as a Virginia Deputy Sherif.

He was proud of his military service and working with youth in the DARE program. A collector of baseball caps and elephant statues of all sizes. He enjoyed cruising with Millicent and listening to her play the piano, reading mysteries and historical novels and hearing about his family, reading the daily newspaper, ushering at his church, and watching football games.

He was well-traveled, thanks mostly to the Air Force, being stationed in Hawaii, Turkey and Texas, and resided in NC, Ca. Va. and Mo. before finally retiring to SW Fla.

Funeral Services for his Creamains will be held later this summer, at Grace Ministries in East Ft. Myers, and a Military Sendoff at Hodges Memorial Gardens in Naples, Fl.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
