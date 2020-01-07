Resources
Charles G. Shaffer


1932 - 2020
Fort Myers - Chuck Shaffer, 87, passed on to Glory on January 4. He is survived by his wife Martha of 66 years, their three sons and their wives, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday January 12th at 2:30 PM at the Gulf Coast Church of Christ, 9550 Six Mile Cypress, Fort Myers, Florida 33966. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to: Timothy Hill Children's Ranch

298 Middle Road

Riverhead, NY 11901

Or online at:

TimothyHill.org.

Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
