Charles G. Shaffer
Fort Myers - Chuck Shaffer, 87, passed on to Glory on January 4. He is survived by his wife Martha of 66 years, their three sons and their wives, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday January 12th at 2:30 PM at the Gulf Coast Church of Christ, 9550 Six Mile Cypress, Fort Myers, Florida 33966. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to: Timothy Hill Children's Ranch
298 Middle Road
Riverhead, NY 11901
Or online at:
TimothyHill.org.
Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020