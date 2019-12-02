|
Charles J Devic
Fort Myers - Retired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executive, Charles John Devic (Charley) passed away on November 30, 2019. He was born September 2, 1924 in McKeesport, PA, the son of Anna and John Devic. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Peggy) and sister, Dorothy. Charley graduated from McKeesport High School in 1942, and later served in the United States Army, during World War II (1943-1946) in the European Theater of Operations. Following his Army Honorable Discharge, he attended Washington and Jefferson College, Washington, PA (1946-1950) where he played varsity basketball and baseball.
Charley joined the FBI as a Special Agent on May 12, 1952. He served in the FBI's Birmingham, AL and New York, NY offices as a criminal investigator and supervisor until his assignment to FBI Headquarter, Washington, DC in 1963. It was there he met and subsequently married Peggy who was employed in Document Section of the FBI's Laboratory. Charley subsequently transferred to the FBI's St. Louis, MO office as Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge (1971) and in the same capacity the FBI's Detroit office (1973). He then returned to FBI Headquarters where he served as an Inspector until assigned to the FBI's Honolulu, HI office as Special Agent-in-Charge (1974). In 1977 Charley transferred to the FBI's Columbia, SC office as Special Agent-in-Charge, until his retirement in 1979.
Following his retirement, Charley served as the Executive Secretary of the State of North Carolina Supreme Court Judicial Standards Commission until he and his wife moved to Fort Myers, FL in 1983.
Charley was a member of the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Roberta (William) Coleman of Hilton Head, SC; nephews, Peter, John, James and Mark Coleman; as well as four nieces, Valerie, Michelle, Renee and Simone.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 4:00 PM, Monday, December 9, 2019 by the Reverend Monsignor Stephen E. McNamara and the Reverend Oliver Toner at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL. Interment will follow in the Memorial Garden on the grounds of the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33919 or to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908.
